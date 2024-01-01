https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7640077Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHokusai's (1760-1849) Poem by Abe no Nakamaro, from the series One Hundred Poems Explained by the Nurse (Hyakunin isshu uba ga etoki). Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7640077View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 822 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2397 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 9130 x 6252 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadHokusai's (1760-1849) Poem by Abe no Nakamaro, from the series One Hundred Poems Explained by the Nurse (Hyakunin isshu uba ga etoki). Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum.More