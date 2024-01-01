rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7640077
Hokusai's (1760-1849) Poem by Abe no Nakamaro, from the series One Hundred Poems Explained by the Nurse (Hyakunin isshu uba ga etoki). Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7640077

View License

