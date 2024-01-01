https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7640089Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHokusai's View from the Other Side of Fuji from the Minobu River. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7640089View LicenseJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 807 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2803 x 1884 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 807 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 2803 x 1884 px | 300 dpi | 11.4 MBFree DownloadHokusai's View from the Other Side of Fuji from the Minobu River. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art.More