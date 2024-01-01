rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7640105
Stacked Food Box (Jūbako) with Taro Plants and Chrysanthemums. Original public domain image from the MET museum.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Stacked Food Box (Jūbako) with Taro Plants and Chrysanthemums. Original public domain image from the MET museum.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7640105

View License

Stacked Food Box (Jūbako) with Taro Plants and Chrysanthemums. Original public domain image from the MET museum.

More