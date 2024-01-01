https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7640113Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextKatsushika Hokusai (1760-1849). Waterfall where Yoshitsune Washed his Horse, Yoshino, Yamato Province. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7640113View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 807 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2353 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3337 x 4963 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3337 x 4963 px | 300 dpi | 47.43 MBFree DownloadKatsushika Hokusai (1760-1849). Waterfall where Yoshitsune Washed his Horse, Yoshino, Yamato Province. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art.More