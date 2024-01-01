https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7640117Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHokusai's Viewing the Sunset over Ryōgoku Bridge from the Onmaya Embankment (Onmayagashi yori Ryōgokubashi sekiyō o miru), from the series Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji (Fugaku sanjūrokkei) (1830-32). Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7640117View LicenseJPEGA4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2485 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1417 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6374 x 4516 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadHokusai's Viewing the Sunset over Ryōgoku Bridge from the Onmaya Embankment (Onmayagashi yori Ryōgokubashi sekiyō o miru), from the series Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji (Fugaku sanjūrokkei) (1830-32). Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum.More