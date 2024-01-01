https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7640155Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHokusai's Poem by Ariwara no Narihira, from the series One Hundred Poems Explained by the Nurse (Hyakunin isshu uba ga etoki). Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7640155View LicenseJPEGTIFFA4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2466 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5998 x 4216 px | 300 dpiA4 Landscape TIFF 3508 x 2466 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 5998 x 4216 px | 300 dpi | 111.83 MBFree DownloadHokusai's Poem by Ariwara no Narihira, from the series One Hundred Poems Explained by the Nurse (Hyakunin isshu uba ga etoki). Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art.More