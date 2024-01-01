rawpixel
Hokusai's (1760-1849) Farewell Gift for the Horse (Uma no Senbetsu), from the series A Selection of Horses (Uma-zukushi).…
Hokusai's (1760-1849) Farewell Gift for the Horse (Uma no Senbetsu), from the series A Selection of Horses (Uma-zukushi). Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum.

7640169

