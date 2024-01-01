https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7640250Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHokusai (1760 - 1849) Pheasant On The Snow Original public domain image from the MET museum.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7640250View LicenseJPEGA4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2496 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1423 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3792 x 2698 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadHokusai (1760 - 1849) Pheasant On The Snow Original public domain image from the MET museum.More