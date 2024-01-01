rawpixel
Woman in front of the Tagawaya Teahouse (1815-1842) print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7640312

