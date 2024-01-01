https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7640312Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWoman in front of the Tagawaya Teahouse (1815-1842) print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7640312View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 419 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1222 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3307 x 9475 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3307 x 9475 px | 300 dpi | 3.85 MBFree DownloadWoman in front of the Tagawaya Teahouse (1815-1842) print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa.More