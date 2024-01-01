rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Still Life with 'Stroking Ox' (1829) print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

Public Domain
ID : 
7640328

