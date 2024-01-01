https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7640342Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPomegranate and Insects (1834) painting in high resolution by Urakami Shunkin. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7640342View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 917 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2675 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4694 x 3588 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4694 x 3588 px | 300 dpi | 48.21 MBFree DownloadPomegranate and Insects (1834) painting in high resolution by Urakami Shunkin. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More