https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7640342
Pomegranate and Insects (1834) painting in high resolution by Urakami Shunkin. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Pomegranate and Insects (1834) painting in high resolution by Urakami Shunkin. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7640342

View License

Pomegranate and Insects (1834) painting in high resolution by Urakami Shunkin. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

