https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7640346Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextShōjō Under a Sake Cup during mid to late 18th century painting in high resolution by Tsukioka Settei. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7640346View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 829 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2417 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5270 x 3639 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5270 x 3639 px | 300 dpi | 54.89 MBFree DownloadShōjō Under a Sake Cup during mid to late 18th century painting in high resolution by Tsukioka Settei. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.More