https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Peacock and flowers (right of a pair of Birds and Flowers) (ca. 1840) painting in high resolution by Nagasawa Roshu. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
7640347

View License

Peacock and flowers (right of a pair of Birds and Flowers) (ca. 1840) painting in high resolution by Nagasawa Roshu. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

