https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7640347Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPeacock and flowers (right of a pair of Birds and Flowers) (ca. 1840) painting in high resolution by Nagasawa Roshu. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7640347View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 504 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1471 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3160 x 7519 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3160 x 7519 px | 300 dpi | 68 MBFree DownloadPeacock and flowers (right of a pair of Birds and Flowers) (ca. 1840) painting in high resolution by Nagasawa Roshu. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More