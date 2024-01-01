rawpixel
Six White Rats (mid to late 19th century) print in high resolution by Shibata Zeshin. Original from the Los Angeles County…
Six White Rats (mid to late 19th century) print in high resolution by Shibata Zeshin. Original from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

