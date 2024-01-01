https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7640350Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSix White Rats (mid to late 19th century) print in high resolution by Shibata Zeshin. Original from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7640350View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 833 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3276 x 2275 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3276 x 2275 px | 300 dpi | 14.23 MBFree DownloadSix White Rats (mid to late 19th century) print in high resolution by Shibata Zeshin. Original from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. More