https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Wisteria Maiden during second half 18th century painting in high resolution by Tsukioka Settei. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7640355

View License

Wisteria Maiden during second half 18th century painting in high resolution by Tsukioka Settei. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

