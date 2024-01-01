rawpixel
Kyoto Maiden (left of the pair Kyoto Maiden and Peeking Boy) (1830s) painting in high resolution by Mihata Joryu. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7640359

View License

