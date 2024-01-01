rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7640372
Een pop en ander speelgoed (c. 1810-1820) print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from The Rijksmuseum.
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7640372

View License

