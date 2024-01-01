rawpixel
Drie zwarte paarden staand naar links kijkend (1935–1936) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel. Original from The Rijksmuseum.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7640376

View License

