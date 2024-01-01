https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7640383Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTwee vrouwen op pelgrimstocht (1825-1829) print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from The Rijksmuseum. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7640383View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1033 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3012 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4322 x 5022 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4322 x 5022 px | 300 dpi | 3.2 MBFree DownloadTwee vrouwen op pelgrimstocht (1825-1829) print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from The Rijksmuseum. More