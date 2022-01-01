https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7640704Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBusiness logo template, editable design vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 7640704View LicenseVectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 3.07 MBSocial Media EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 3.07 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 3.07 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Audiowide by AstigmaticDownload Audiowide fontBusiness logo template, editable design vectorMore