Vanilla ice-cream cone collage element, food design psd More Free Royalty Free PSD ID : 7641130 View License

This image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixel

PSD

JPEG PSD 2618 x 3926 px | 300 dpi | 121.78 MB Small JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 2334 x 3500 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 2618 x 3926 px | 300 dpi

Free Download