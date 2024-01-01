rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Japanese woman (1929) vintage woodblock print by Yamanaka Kodō. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute…
Japanese woman (1929) vintage woodblock print by Yamanaka Kodō. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7642412

View License

