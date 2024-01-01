https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642437Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFlying bird (1890-1920) vintage Ukiyo-e style. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7642437View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 576 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1679 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2697 x 5623 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2697 x 5623 px | 300 dpi | 86.81 MBFree DownloadFlying bird (1890-1920) vintage Ukiyo-e style. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More