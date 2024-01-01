rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Hokusai's Masks of Oni (Demon) and Uzume (Goddess of Good Fortune) (1807). Original public domain image from The MET Museum.…
Hokusai's Masks of Oni (Demon) and Uzume (Goddess of Good Fortune) (1807). Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7642440

View License

More