https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642440Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHokusai's Masks of Oni (Demon) and Uzume (Goddess of Good Fortune) (1807). Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7642440View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 583 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1699 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3784 x 1837 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3784 x 1837 px | 300 dpi | 39.81 MBFree DownloadHokusai's Masks of Oni (Demon) and Uzume (Goddess of Good Fortune) (1807). Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More