https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642457Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHokusai's One Hundred Views of Mount Fuji (1835) vintage Japanese woodcut print. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7642457View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 883 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2575 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4350 x 3200 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4350 x 3200 px | 300 dpi | 79.69 MBFree DownloadHokusai's One Hundred Views of Mount Fuji (1835) vintage Japanese woodcut print. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More