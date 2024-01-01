rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642472
Japanese hydrangea and hollyhock flowers (1801) vintage painting by Sakai Hōitsu. Original public domain image from the…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Japanese hydrangea and hollyhock flowers (1801) vintage painting by Sakai Hōitsu. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7642472

View License

Japanese hydrangea and hollyhock flowers (1801) vintage painting by Sakai Hōitsu. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More