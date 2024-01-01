rawpixel
Mountains (right from the triptych Three Evening Scenes) (19th century) by Suzuki Kiitsu. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7642481

View License

