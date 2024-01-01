https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642552Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJapanese hollyhock flowers (19th century) vintage painting by Suzuki Kiitsu. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7642552View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 480 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1085 x 2713 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1085 x 2713 px | 300 dpi | 16.88 MBFree DownloadJapanese hollyhock flowers (19th century) vintage painting by Suzuki Kiitsu. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More