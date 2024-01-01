https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642575Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNakamura Hochu's Waves (1819). Original public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7642575View LicenseJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7344 x 4895 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 7344 x 4895 px | 300 dpi | 205.74 MBFree DownloadNakamura Hochu's Waves (1819). Original public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More