rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642617
Japanese female dancer (17th century) vintage painting. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. …
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Japanese female dancer (17th century) vintage painting. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7642617

View License

Japanese female dancer (17th century) vintage painting. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More