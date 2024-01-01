rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642626
Katsushika Hokusai&rsquo;s Japanese iris flower, Album of Sketches (1760&ndash;1849) paintings. Original public domain image…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Katsushika Hokusai’s Japanese iris flower, Album of Sketches (1760–1849) paintings. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7642626

View License

Katsushika Hokusai’s Japanese iris flower, Album of Sketches (1760–1849) paintings. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More