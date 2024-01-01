https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642633Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHokusai's Fine Wind, Clear Morning (1760-1849). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7642633View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 826 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2409 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6177 x 4251 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6177 x 4251 px | 300 dpi | 150.28 MBFree DownloadHokusai's Fine Wind, Clear Morning (1760-1849). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More