https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642717Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextKatsushika Hokusai’s Japanese crabs, Album of Sketches (1760–1849) paintings. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7642717View LicenseJPEGTIFFLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1429 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3195 x 2283 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1429 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3195 x 2283 px | 300 dpi | 41.77 MBFree DownloadKatsushika Hokusai’s Japanese crabs, Album of Sketches (1760–1849) paintings. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More