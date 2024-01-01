rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642741
Japanese pink flower (1838) vintage ink and color on paper by Yamamoto Baioku. Original public domain image from the…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Japanese pink flower (1838) vintage ink and color on paper by Yamamoto Baioku. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7642741

View License

Japanese pink flower (1838) vintage ink and color on paper by Yamamoto Baioku. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More