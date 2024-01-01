rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Vase with Loquats (19th century) vintage Japanese painting by Urakami Shunkin. Original public domain image from the…
Vase with Loquats (19th century) vintage Japanese painting by Urakami Shunkin. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7642766

View License

