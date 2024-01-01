rawpixel
Crab-apple blossom (1656) vintage Chinese painting by Xiang Shengmo. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis…
Crab-apple blossom (1656) vintage Chinese painting by Xiang Shengmo. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7642772

View License

