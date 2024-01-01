https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642774Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBamboo (19th century) vintage Japanese painting by Yamamoto Baiitsu. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7642774View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 448 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1306 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 1954 x 5235 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1954 x 5235 px | 300 dpi | 58.57 MBFree DownloadBamboo (19th century) vintage Japanese painting by Yamamoto Baiitsu. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More