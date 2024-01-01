rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642774
Bamboo (19th century) vintage Japanese painting by Yamamoto Baiitsu. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Bamboo (19th century) vintage Japanese painting by Yamamoto Baiitsu. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7642774

View License

Bamboo (19th century) vintage Japanese painting by Yamamoto Baiitsu. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More