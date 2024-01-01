https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642779Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJapanese ikebana plum branch (18th-19th century) vintage woodblock print by Kitagawa Utamaro. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7642779View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1815 x 2269 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1815 x 2269 px | 300 dpi | 23.6 MBFree DownloadJapanese ikebana plum branch (18th-19th century) vintage woodblock print by Kitagawa Utamaro. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More