https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642786Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJapanese flower baskets and poets (1888) vintage woodblock print by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7642786View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 782 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2280 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2983 x 4579 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2983 x 4579 px | 300 dpi | 78.2 MBFree DownloadJapanese flower baskets and poets (1888) vintage woodblock print by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More