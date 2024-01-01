https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642797Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSumo wrestler (1868 - 1900) vintage Ukiyo-e style. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7642797View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 825 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2407 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5114 x 7436 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5114 x 7436 px | 300 dpi | 217.63 MBFree DownloadSumo wrestler (1868 - 1900) vintage Ukiyo-e style. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More