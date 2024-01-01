https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642798Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextChinese peacock and flowers (17th century) vintage painting. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7642798View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 749 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2185 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2442 x 3911 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2442 x 3911 px | 300 dpi | 54.69 MBFree DownloadChinese peacock and flowers (17th century) vintage painting. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More