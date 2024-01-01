rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642811
Flowering plums in snow (1818&ndash;1829) vintage Japanese painting by Yamaoka Geppo. Original public domain image from the…
Flowering plums in snow (1818–1829) vintage Japanese painting by Yamaoka Geppo. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7642811

View License

