https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642836Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFox and two hares (1800-1870) vintage Japanese Ukiyo-e. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7642836View LicenseJPEGTIFFLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1429 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 8000 x 5714 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1429 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 8000 x 5714 px | 300 dpi | 261.6 MBFree DownloadFox and two hares (1800-1870) vintage Japanese Ukiyo-e. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More