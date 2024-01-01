https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642849Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJapanese women and cherry blossom (1753-1806) vintage woodblock print by Kitagawa Utamaro. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7642849View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 803 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2341 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5989 x 8953 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5989 x 8953 px | 300 dpi | 306.85 MBFree DownloadJapanese women and cherry blossom (1753-1806) vintage woodblock print by Kitagawa Utamaro. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More