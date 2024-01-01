https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642852Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLobster and common hepatica (1862) by Asai Koei. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7642852View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2801 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4220 x 3377 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4220 x 3377 px | 300 dpi | 81.58 MBFree DownloadLobster and common hepatica (1862) by Asai Koei. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More