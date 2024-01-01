rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642855
Hokusai's A person in a small boat on a river with Mount Fuji in the background (1830-1850). Original public domain image…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Hokusai's A person in a small boat on a river with Mount Fuji in the background (1830-1850). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7642855

View License

Hokusai's A person in a small boat on a river with Mount Fuji in the background (1830-1850). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More