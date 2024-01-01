https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642856Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe four elegant pastimes (19th century) vintage painting by Shibata Zeshin. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7642856View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 508 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1480 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 10594 x 4481 px | 300 dpiTIFF 10594 x 4481 px | 300 dpi | 271.67 MBFree DownloadThe four elegant pastimes (19th century) vintage painting by Shibata Zeshin. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More