https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642858Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLobster on a plum and a pine branch (1818) by Shibata Gitō. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7642858View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 600 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1750 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4628 x 2314 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4628 x 2314 px | 300 dpi | 61.32 MBFree DownloadLobster on a plum and a pine branch (1818) by Shibata Gitō. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More