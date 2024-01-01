rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642861
Japanese ikebana, chrysanthemum flower arrangement (1781 - 1806) vintage woodblock print by Kitagawa Utamaro. Original…
Japanese ikebana, chrysanthemum flower arrangement (1781 - 1806) vintage woodblock print by Kitagawa Utamaro. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7642861

View License

