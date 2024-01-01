https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642862Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextChinese bamboo (1760) vintage painting by Zheng Xie. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7642862View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4268 x 6402 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4268 x 6402 px | 300 dpi | 156.39 MBFree DownloadChinese bamboo (1760) vintage painting by Zheng Xie. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More